They’re finally here…for now, at least.

The showers and cloudy to overcast skies we are experiencing are bringing cooler, fall-type temperatures with them.

Highs Sunday are ranging from the low 80s in Palm Beach County to the upper 70s along the Treasure Coast.

According to meteorologists with our news partner, CBS12, we can expect a few widely scattered showers on Monday.

The rest of the week should bring drier weather, with highs in the mid 80s.