Sign Up Here to Attend World Series Watch Party in WPB

No two teams that hold Spring Training in the same complex have ever met in the World Series until now and they both practice in West Palm Beach.

By next spring a World Series champion banner will be at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.

Both the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals will meet in the best of seven series after starting the spring at the same complex at 45th St and Haverhill.

The Fitteam Ballpark of the Palm Beaches is just three years old after it was built with funding from the state, Palm Beach County and West Palm Beach.

This Friday the ballpark will host a Game 3 watch party. Admission is free and vouchers are available online here at this link.