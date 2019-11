(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

General Motors is recalling more than 640,000 Chevy Silverados and GMC Sierra 1500s! GM officials say a high-tech seat belt in the trucks creates a small explosion that locks the belt when a crash occurs. The explosion releases hot gas through a bracket opening that can catch the carpet on fire. The company is urging owners of 2019 and 2020 models to bring their vehicles to the dealership, where the bracket opening will be sealed at no cost!