Singer Marc Anthony’s Yacht Burns and Sinks in Key Biscayne

Singer Marc Anthony is singing the blues this morning after his $7 million, 120 foot yacht burst into flames and sank off the coast of Miami.

Miami fire fighters battled the blaze with continuous streams of water trying to save the luxury boat owned by the Grammy-winning artist near the MacArthur Causeway

Anthony was not on board at the time of the fire, but six or seven crew members were on board and safely evacuated.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of a massive yacht fire off the west end of Watson Island Wednesday night.

Flames could be seen from Downtown Miami as the fire raged late into the night. No injuries were reported.