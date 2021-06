Do you remember last summer when Priscilla Block’s song “Just About Over You” went viral? Well it’s been a year now, and she’s got some pretty amazing things happening.

Block was flat broke when she went viral, since then she’s been making a name for herself in the country community… last month (May 1) she made her Opry debut, and now she’s gearing up to his the road with Ashley McBryde!

Get to know Priscilla Block…