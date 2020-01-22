Singer Rod Stewart Pleads Not Guilty to Charges from Palm Beach NYE Incident

Musician Rod Stewart pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges he is facing as a result of a fight that took place at the Breakers Hotel on New Year’s Eve.

The singer allegedly punched a security guard during a children’s party at the hotel, according to Palm Beach Police.

His 39-year-old son, Sean Stewart, was also involved in the incident.

Two witnesses who work for the Breakers told police they saw Sean Stewart push the security guard, as Rod punched the man.

Both Sean and Rod Stewart were charged with simple battery.