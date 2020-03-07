Single dad adopts 13-year-old boy abandoned at hospital by adoptive parents

A North Carolina foster dad adopted a 13-year-old boy who was abandoned by his adoptive parents two years ago.

According to Fox 35, Peter Mutabazi has been fostering kids for three years. Mutabazi shares his experiences as a foster dad through his Instagram: fosterdadflipper.

One of the children he fostered was a boy named Tony. Tony had originally been adopted by a Oklahoma couple when he was 4, and the couple abandoned him when he was just 11 years old.

Mutabazi fostered Tony for only a weekend, but after learning his story, he decided to adopt him.

Fox 35 reported that on Nov. 19, the adoption was finalized and the pair were officially father and son.

“ADOPTED TODAY!!! I was chosen, I was wanted, I was cherished, I grew in his heart, I was the missing piece and I’m loved today despite of my short coming,” Mutabazi wrote on Instagram. “‘Little souls find their way to you, whether their from your womb or someone elses.’ I found my little/big soul today!”