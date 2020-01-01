Single mother in Michigan gets $2,020 tip on $23 bill ahead of new year

Danielle Franzoni, a single mom with three children and one on the way, received a $2020 tip on a $23 tab while waiting tables at Thunder Bay River Restaurant.

Danielle recently moved to Alpena to “start over” with her family as she is recovering from drug addiction.

According to reports the receipt read ‘Happy New Year Danielle, 2020 challenge.’

Franzoni never got the chance to thank the people responsible for the generous gift, but hopes they know that they’ve helped change her life heading into the new year.