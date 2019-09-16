Single mother murdered in beach parking lot by acquaintance

Authorities in Jensen Beach have arrested a man who they believe killed a 23-year-old single mother and left her body in a beach park lot.

The incident occurred Saturday morning at Sea Turtle Beach.

Officials say 23-year-old Oscar Gil and the victim, 23-year-old Diana Ortiz, were hanging out in his car when they both exited the car. At some point during their conversation detectives say Gil began strangling Ortiz. Gil then hit Ortiz with his car and left the scene.

As Gil was fleeing the scene, he got into a car accident in Stuart and attempted to flee that scene as well. The Stuart Police department, however, was able to capture him. Gil was taken to the hospital for treatment for his injuries and then released into police custody after investigators made the connection between Gil and the body on the beach.

He is now facing first degree murder charges.