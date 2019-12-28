Six bodies recovered from helicopter crash in Hawaii

Hawaii authorities found six of seven passengers onboard a tour helicopter one day after they went missing. The passengers went missing on Thursday evening off Na PaliCoast on Kauai Island. The search began after the helicopter did not return from an excursion off the Na Pali Coast.

According to Solomon Kanoho, battalion chief of the Kauai Fire Department, the search was suspended Friday due to the fog and low visibility.

The last contact that anyone had with the helicopter was approximately 4:40 p.m. Thursday when the pilot announced the tour was leaving the Waimea Canyon area. There are no indications of survivors and the names have not yet been released for the bodies that were found.