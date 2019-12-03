Six down, one to go: Weather postpones Garth's final Dive Bar show

Copyright 8TEN, Inc.

Copyright 8TEN, Inc.Even though the weather foiled Garth Brooks’ plan to play two Dive Bar concerts in one night on Monday, he still managed to rock the house at Prospector’s in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey.

The seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year played for a capacity crowd of five hundred, all of whom won their tickets from local country radio stations.

The planned seventh and final stop on the Dive Bar Tour at Six String in Foxboro, Massachusetts had to be postponed until a later date because of winter weather.

As of now, that wraps up Garth’s concert schedule for the year, since he’s not set to hit the stage until his Stadium Tour resumes February 22 in Detroit, Michigan.

Tonight, you can check out the second installment of Garth’s The Road I’m On documentary at 9 p.m. ET on A&E.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.