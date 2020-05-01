“Six Feet Apart”: Luke Combs officially releases his pandemic-inspired anthem

Sony Music Nashville

Sony Music NashvilleLast month, Luke Combs treated fans watching his live-streamed show to “Six Feet Apart,” a new song inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, ever the prolific recording artist, Luke is releasing the official studio version of the song.

“Six Feet Apart” taps into what fans and artists across the world are feeling, as quarantine keeps them isolated in their homes instead of going to shows and hanging out with friends and family.

“I miss my mom, I miss my dad/I miss the road, I miss my band,” Luke sings in the chorus of the song. “Giving hugs and shaking hands.”

"Six Feet Apart" offers hope for those in isolation, assuring fans that one day, the quarantine will lift and he’ll be able to see them in person at shows again. Until then, Luke will continue his from-home virtual concerts. He’s scheduled to go live over social media tonight at 7PM CT in partnership with Miller Lite, this time in support of bartenders nationwide who are currently out of work.

