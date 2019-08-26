Six Injured After Lightning Strike at PGA Tour Championship in Atlanta

A lightning strike at the PGA Tour Championship injured six people in Atlanta over the weekend.

The third round at East Lake was completed earlier in the day after it was called off Saturday when six people were injured after lightning

struck a pine tree just off the 16th tee. Atlanta police said all the injured fans, who were seeking shelter at the time in a VIP tent while play

was suspended, were treated and released.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy is celebrating his second career FedExCup title after winning the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Thank you for your continued support of the #FedExCup! See you in 2020. https://t.co/Euki7djSUI — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) August 26, 2019



McIlroy fired a four-under 66 in Sunday’s final round to beat Xander Schauffele by four strokes.

Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka tied for third place at minus-13.

McIlroy joins Tiger Woods as the only two-time FedExCup winners since it began in 2007.

He takes home a record prize of 15-million-dollars.