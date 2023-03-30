Slash, Billy F. Gibbons & more to pay tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd at the CMT Music Awards

CMT

The music of Lynyrd Skynyrd will be celebrated with an all-star tribute performance at Sunday’s CMT Music Awards.

The segment will feature a who’s who of guitarists, including Guns N’ Roses’ Slash, ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons and Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes. The performance will also feature Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers and country star Cody Johnson on vocals, along with the Rolling Stones’ keyboardist Chuck Leavell, and Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band members Ethan Pilzer on bass and Rich Redmond on drums.

Wynonna Judd and LeAnn Rimes are also on board to provide harmonies, filling in for Skynyrd’s backup singers, The Honkettes.

So far there’s no word on what songs they will be performing, but the segment will serve as a tribute to founding member Gary Rossington, who passed away earlier this month, as well as the 50th anniversary of the band’s debut album.

And all this will be happening in front of current Lynyrd Skynyrd members Johnny Van Zant and Rickey Medlock, who will be in attendance at the show, as will Rossington’s widow, Dale Krantz Rossington.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards air Sunday, April 2, on CBS live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

