Small Plane Crashes In Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach police and fire have responded to reports of a small plane that crashed in the Dos Lagos neighborhood between Miner Rd. and Gateway Blvd. Friday afternoon.

We have responded to a plane that has crashed behind a home in the Dos Lagos community. Media staging will be on Miner Road – there is an overpass in the 1400/1500 block. PIO headed there. — Boynton Beach Police (@BBPD) March 6, 2020

There are no reports of injuries and it is not know how many people were onboard or what type of plane was involved.

