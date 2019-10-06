Small Plane Crashes in Everglades, Injuring Two People

Two men were injured in when their small plane crashed near Pembroke Pines on Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

It happened in the area of Pines Boulevard and US27.

One of the men sustained minor injuries, while the other had to be extricated and transported to the hospital as a trauma alert.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue report that the patients were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

Pembroke Pines Fire-Rescue Assistant Division Chief Marcel Rodriguez says he does not know the plane’s flight plan, or the cause of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.