Small Plane Crashes Near Boca Raton Airport

A small airplane crashed just outside of Boca Raton Airport Wednesday morning with 2 people on board.

Boca Raton police and fire fighters responded to the scene on Airport Road just east of I-95 just after 10:30 AM.

The plane had taken off moments earlier and according to FAA officials was attempting to return to the airport when it crashed.

One person was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, the other appeared unharmed.

Roads near the airport along with the nearby Cinemark movie theater are closed.

