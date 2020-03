A small plane made a hard landing at Lantana Airport on Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, crews responded to the airport on Lantana Road around 3:45 p.m.

A Cessna made a hard landing and was at the end of the runway.

Officials add that the two people on board the aircraft were not hurt.

The plane had a small fuel leak, which firefighters were able to quickly distinguish.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.