‘SNL’ is rolling out the welcome mat for Kelsea Ballerini

It’s been a big week for Kelsea Ballerini, complete with the news she’s landed one of the most-coveted gigs of all: She’ll be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

The “half of my hometown” hitmaker is booked to perform on the NBC staple on March 4, alongside host Travis Kelce, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Kelsea’s surprise EP and short film, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, came out on Valentine’s Day, ahead of the premiere of her episode of CMT Storytellers on Thursday.

