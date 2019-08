Saturday Night Live is set to kick off it’s 45th season, and they’ve tapped a few BIG names who haven’t been to the set in some time.

Eddie Murphy will make his triumphant return to SNL later this year; the comedian last hosted the show in 1984.

Musical guests include Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello.