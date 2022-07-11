“So excited”: Reba McEntire announces new leg of Reba: Live in Concert tour

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA

Reba McEntire is hitting the road.

This fall, the country legend will embark on the second leg of her arena tour, Reba: Live in Concert, with 17 dates across the country.

Kicking off on October 13 at the Cajundome in Louisiana, Reba and opening act Terri Clark will also visit Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, the Moody Center in Austin, the Paycome Center in Reba’s native Oklahoma and more. The trek wraps on November 19 in Wichita, Kansas at INTRUST Bank Arena.

“I’m so excited to be headed back out on tour this fall. We had so much fun in the spring, we just had to get back out there and do it again,” the “Fancy” singer professes in an Instagram video.

Reba kicked off 2022 with a series of Reba: Live in Concert that featured an all-female lineup, including Tenille Townes, Caitlyn Smith, Reyna Roberts, Brandy Clark and more.

Tickets for the new string of shows go on sale to the public on July 15 at 10 a.m. local time. See the full list of dates on Reba’s website.

