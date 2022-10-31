“So grateful”: Carly Pearce reflects on her induction into Kentucky Music Hall of Fame

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Carly Pearce is expressing gratitude for her induction into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame.

The day after completing her two-night, sold-out debut run at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Carly traveled back to her home state for her induction ceremony into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame.

The singer shared a series of photos from the event, including posing by her exhibit, which displays the dress she wore to the 2019 CMA Awards, a vinyl copy of her 29: Written in Stone album, the poster for her induction into the Grand Ole Opry and more memorabilia.

Fellow Kentucky native Ricky Skaggs was on hand to induct her.

“Kentucky will forever be home & the place that I found my love of music,” Carly says, calling the week of shows at the Ryman and her induction ceremony magical. “So grateful.”

Carly is set to perform at the CMA Awards when they air live from Nashville on November 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.