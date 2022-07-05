“So magical”: Kenny Chesney breaks own record in Kansas City

Warner Music Nashville

Kenny Chesney has surpassed his own personal best.

Over the 4th of July weekend, the country superstar, who is on his Here and Now Tour, made his grand return to Kansas’ Arrowhead Stadium and performed for a crowd of 57,852 people — surpassing his previous record at the stadium by about 300 people during his 2018 Trip Around the Sun Tour.

“Thank you, Kansas City. So much of what has happened to us on the road started here. And it still feels the same,” Kenny expressed in an Instagram post that included a gallery of photos of him entertaining the massive crowd and holding up a Kansas City Chiefs helmet. “So connected because you care about this music and the experience of it all. Arrowhead, last night was so magical and I thank you.”

Kenny also set a record in May when 57,111 people showed up at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, marking the highest attendance record for a single-day concert at the venue.

The “Everyone She Knows” hitmaker continues on the Here and Now Tour through the end of the summer when it wraps with a two-night stay at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on August 26 and 27.

