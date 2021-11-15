“So proud of this song”: Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd hit #1 with “Chasing After You”

ABC/Randy Holmes

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd have clinched the #1 spot at country radio with “Chasing After You.”

Serving as their first official duet as a couple, “Chasing” is Maren’s fifth #1 single and Ryan’s first as an artist. Both singers took to social media to share their gratitude.

“Thank you to our team, the fans & country radio for falling in love with a song that so perfectly describes the heart wrenching journey love can often times be, even after the wine’s all gone…,” Maren writes, alongside a romantic picture of the couple from the video and a screenshot of the song at #1 on the chart.

“Chasing” is the lead single off Ryan’s recently released debut album, Pelago. As a songwriter, Ryan has penned multiple #1 hits, including Luke Bryan’s “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” and Lady A’s “What If I Never Get Over You.”

“Number 1! Can’t even believe it. So proud of this song and grateful that I get to share it with @MarenMorris,” Ryan shares on Twitter, accompanied by several prayer hands emojis. “Thank you to every station who played it, person who listened to and loved the song, and to our team who worked so incredibly hard all year to make it a hit!” Ryan adds.

