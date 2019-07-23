Social Media Haters Label White Dog Ivanka Trump Gave Her Daughter “Racist”

The President’s daughter got a new dog for her 8-year-old daughter’s birthday and apparently it is a three pronged faux pas (paw).

First the color is wrong, it is white, then it has pale blue eyes not thirdly, it is not from the pound.

Ivanka Trump posted a photo of the new dog she got her daughter, Arabella, for her eighth birthday, prompting some liberals on Twitter to have a complete meltdown.

Meet Winter, Arabella’s birthday dream come true and the newest member of the Kushner family! pic.twitter.com/Y1cHTvnBGm — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 21, 2019

“Meet Winter, Arabella’s birthday dream come true and the newest member of the Kushner family!” Trump tweeted of the all-white, blue-eyed pup.

Twitter users have accused her of preferring whiteness, like her father President Donald Trump has been accused. Some have mocked the dog’s appearance, the fact Trump didn’t go to a shelter, and that the timing, when juxtaposed to the immigration crisis, was not the best.

President Trump is the first President to enter the White House without a pet. He doesn’t prefer dogs.

This dog is known as a “Pomsky.” which likes to be the center of attention, and with its adorable looks and playful antics, it often gets the adoration it craves.

Their unfortunate start as a designer breed mixed between Siberian Husky and Pomeranian parents hasn’t stopped them from earning popularity with dog lovers.