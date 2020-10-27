“Some Girls” takes Jameson Rodgers to the top, after a record-setting run up the charts

Matthew Berinato

Not everyone gets to the number-one spot on a country chart, but “Some Girls,” by rising star Jameson Rodgers, rang that bell this week.



“When I moved to Nashville in 2010, I had a dream,” he offers. “I’m living my dream right now thanks to country radio, amazing fans and the best team any artist could ask for.”

It’s a record-breaking victory in a couple of ways for the singer. While the country charts have seen a handful of new faces this year, with Gabby Barrett and Ingrid Andress both hitting the top spot with their debut singles, Jameson is the first solo male artist to reach that summit with his first radio entry.



“Some Girls” also had a 49-week climb to the top of the chart, setting a new record for longest climb up the Billboard Country Airplay chart for a debut single. But Jameson’s in good company with that distinction: Jimmie Allen’s second chart entry, “Make Me Want To,” took 58 weeks to finally top Country Airplay back in March — a record at the time for the chart’s entire 30-year history.

However, Travis Denning swiftly outdid Jimmie’s record-setting climb in June when his second single, “After a Few,” crawled to the top over a whopping 65 weeks.



As it tops Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, “Some Girls” also ascends to number-one on Mediabase/Country Aircheck. The single also recently received RIAA Gold certification.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.