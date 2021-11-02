“Something different”: Jimmie Allen drops romantic “Señorita”

Connie Chronuk/ABC

Jimmie Allen meets a “Señorita” in a pulsing new song.

The track is a diversion from the Delaware native’s country sound, leaning more into the pop and hip-hop realm that also infuses a flamenco vibe into the music, whisking the listener off to a tropical beach for romance with an island lover.

“I’m waiting patiently/But baby don’t you make me wait too long/I’ve got it bad/My fantasy/You’re everything wrapped up and I’ve been waiting on ya/So let’s say/My little señorita/My little sugar at the bottom of a margarita that I’m sipping on a beach,” Jimmie sings over a Spanish-influenced beat.

“Something Different,” Jimmie notes in the caption accompanying the song.

When not working on new music, Jimmie is competing on Dancing with the Stars, and made it through another elimination round Monday night. He’ll return next Monday night when Dancing with the Stars airs on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

