Son uncovers child porn on dad’s tablet, leading to 10 sexual assault charges

An Oakland County man has been charged with multiple sexual assault crimes after police say his son found child porn on his tablet.

Michigan State Police troopers responded to a home in Oakland County, Michigan for a report of a runaway.

Police say when they got in contact with the boy, he informed them about the child porn on his father’s tabelet.

Officials arrested 43-year-old Jeremy David McCallum, after searching the home and finding “large amounts of evidence” of child porn.

McCallum was arraigned in Genesee County on 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of felony firearm, one count of child sexual abuse, one count of extortion and one count assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police contacted child protective services and the boy was put in the care of other family members.