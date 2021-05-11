Soon-to-be father-of-four Thomas Rhett reveals what his daughters have taught him

ABC

Thomas Rhett surprised the crowd at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth, Texas this weekend by announcing that he and wife Lauren are expecting their fourth daughter in November.

Their oldest, Willa Gray, will turn six just about the time her youngest sister arrives, joining Ada James, who’ll be four in August, and Lennon Love, who celebrated her first birthday in February.

While TR admits he wasn’t always equipped to live in a house filled with five members of the opposite sex, the 31-year-old is confident he has the skills now.

“Every couple years, I feel like I’ve learned a major life lesson without even knowing it,” the recent ACM Entertainer of the Year says. “I think when I first had kids, I might’ve been the most impatient person in the world.”

“Now I look at my patience level today,” he continues, “and I’m like, ‘Dang, I can withstand a lot now.’ I think you’re either forced to do that or you’re just gonna be miserable.”

Obviously, the second-generation country star is anything but miserable, having long ago admitted he dreams of a house full of kids.

“I feel like I’ve gotten to become a better friend, just by slowing down,” TR reflects. “I feel like I’ve gotten to become a better, patient, more loving husband, and also just a more patient dad.”

“So I think that patience would be one of the main things that I’ve come a long way in. And I think that kids do a great job at teaching you that,” he adds.

TR’s already preparing for the teen years, with the concert favorite “To the Guys That Date My Girls” featured on his new album, Country Again.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.