Soon You Will Need a “REAL ID” to Fly

Beginning October 1, 2020, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another acceptable form of ID (military ID or passport) to fly within the United States.

A DMV Commissioner says the ReaI ID program is designed to make sure the whole country is on the same page.

Huh? NBC News sez I'll need FOUR IDs to get a Real ID just to travel or enter a federal building in a year, but can vote with no ID? I don't get it… pic.twitter.com/FS4oH8NPrp — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) August 21, 2019

The Transportation Security Administration is launching a new campaign urging people to make the switch sooner rather than later.

The Real ID Act was passed by Congress back in 2005 after a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission about national security standards for drivers’ licenses.

Most states, including Florida, have already started issuing Real IDs.