Soon You Will Need a “REAL ID” to Fly

Beginning October 1, 2020, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another acceptable form of ID (military ID or passport) to fly within the United States.

Americans will need a new Real ID or accepted alternative ID if they want to get on a plane after October 1st, 2020.
A DMV Commissioner says the ReaI ID program is designed to make sure the whole country is on the same page.

The Transportation Security Administration is launching a new campaign urging people to make the switch sooner rather than later.
The Real ID Act was passed by Congress back in 2005 after a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission about national security standards for drivers’ licenses.
Most states, including Florida, have already started issuing Real IDs.

