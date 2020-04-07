South County Testing Site Opens in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — In an effort to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Palm Beach County officially opened a second COVID-19 testing site at the South County Civic Center in Delray Beach Tuesday.

The drive-through testing site is located at 16700 Jog Road.

Testing is done by appointment only and is only available for eligible residents.

Appointments on Tuesday are all filled, and Wednesday appointments are nearing capacity.

To be screened for an appointment, call 561-804-0250 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A health care official will ask you about your symptoms, whether you’ve traveled recently, and if you’ve come in contact with anyone who’s been diagnosed with COVID-19.

If you meet the criteria, you’ll be given an appointment time.

Last week, a drive-through coronavirus testing site opened at the FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach. To make an appointment at that location, call 561-642-1000.

RELATED: How to make a coronavirus mask

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are more than 13,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with 254 deaths.

Palm Beach County leads Florida with 51 coronavirus-related deaths, health officials said.

The entire state is now under a “stay-at-home” order until at least April 30.

Residents are urged not to leave their homes unless it’s for essential services or activities, like going to the grocery store, gas station, health care facilities, pharmacy, or child care centers, among other places.