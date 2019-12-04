South Florida Baker Wins 10K in Christmas Cookie Challenge

A Florida native is getting national recognition for her baking skills.

Stephanie Torres, this week, won The Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge,’ which comes with a $10-thousand prize.

The challenges Torres and the other bakers faced included turning cookies into Christmas cards and tree toppers.

Torres graduated from Tate High School in 2009, and she now has her own business in South Florida.

She says the experience was surreal, and she thanks her family and friends for encouraging her to go for it.

According to her website, Torres was a culinary specialist in the U.S. Coast Guard for six years.

She left the service when her daughter was born and now runs the Little Love Cookie Company, currently based in Hialeah, Florida.

Her husband is still active duty. One cookie pictured on her website includes the message “Home is where the Coast Guard sends us.”