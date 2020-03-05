South Florida coach being investigated for letting twerking tour film video in gym

A basketball coach at Miami Beach Senior High School has been reassigned by school district officials after he allowed a celebrity dancer to use the school’s gym to film a video.

The celebrity “twerker” Nastya Nass, has 6.8 million Instagram followers, and led a group of 47 twerkers to dance in a 13-minute long video

The video from Nastya Nass’s “Twerk Tour” stop was filmed Feb. 22 and uploaded to YouTube on Feb. 28. It has more than 151,000 views.

The Miami-Dade County Public Schools has a problem with the video being filmed at the school, the Miami Herald reported. While the specific location wasn’t tagged in the video and no students were present during the filming, the gym’s scarlet-and-silver championship banners and scarlet hardwood basketball floor made it easy to identify.

The school’s basketball coach, Jacob Shaw, allowed Nass and her crew to use the gym for an unauthorized event, district spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego told the Herald. She said there could be legal ramifications if the video was used for promotional purposes.

Coach Jacob Shaw is being investigated by the district’s professional standards department.

Shaw had no comment.