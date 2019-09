Fathers across South Florida took their kids to school on Wednesday.

It has become a tradition in Florida, with local law enforcement officials who are also dads joining the party!

Dads, deputies, firefighters, and safety patrol guards at Pinewood Elementary School in Martin County reportedly danced to music with their kids in the school’s car line.

Police officers in Riviera Beach also joined their students at school.

The department shared a series of heartwarming photos to Facebook.