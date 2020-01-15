South Florida Fair Kicks Off Friday

The South Florida Fair is offering you and your family 17 days of pure fun starting this Friday at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

One of the top fairs in Florida, this extravaganza of fried foods, tribute bands, dance parties and great rides packs in 17 days of pure delight with the thermostat set at perfect fair-going temperatures: 70s during the day and 60s at night.

The theme for 2020 will be “Play Ball, Play Fair!” and will be a celebration of popular sports in The Palm Beaches.

With more than 200 rides, games and attractions, there’s fun for everyone at this Palm Beach County fair.

Kids can take a spin on mini-Monster Trucks, the Dragon Wagon, Wacky Worm Coaster and dozens more rides in Lil’ Pardner Land, while the big kids can get their thrills on the Mega Drop, Cliff Hanger, Zero Gravity and other spinning, whirling, white-knuckle rides.

And what about the fair food? You can sink your teeth into the sweetness of a doughnut and the salty goodness of a burger in one bite with a Porky’s Doughnut Burger. Or why not combine breakfast and lunch into one tasty treat with Bianco’s Frosted Flakes Chicken on a Stick? Of course that’s just a small sampling of the deep-fried, gut-busting goodies you’ll find at this year’s fair.

Sticking with the sports theme, the fair will host a Friday Night Lights Dance Party on Jan. 24 at the Party Pavilion. The event will feature a cocktail reception, silent auction, dinner and dancing featuring the ultra-energetic Private Property Band.

Throughout the fair’s 17 days, fairgoers will also be able to try out virtual reality sports experiences, including football, golf, soccer, basketball and baseball. If you prefer real-life competition, you can show your stuff in the batting cages, pitching cage and field goal kick as well. Additionally, the Expo Center will play host to interactive sports exhibits in partnership with the Smithsonian Institution and National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The fair runs from January 17, 2020 to February 2, 2020

South Florida Fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33421