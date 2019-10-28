South Florida Family of Beheaded Journalist Reacts To ISIS Leader’s Death

(Pinecrest, FL) — The death of the leader of ISIS isn’t bringing much comfort to the South Florida family of one of his victims. Shirley Sotloff’s son, Steven, was a journalist who was graphically beheaded on video by a member of ISIS five years ago.

After the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was confirmed yesterday, she said she’s happy he’s gone, but his death does nothing to bring her son back.

While speaking with her husband at their home in Pinecrest, she also said she’s grateful to all who eliminated al-Baghdadi, adding it marks a significant step in the campaign against ISIS.

Steven Joel Sotloff was an American-Israeli journalist kidnapped in Aleppo, Syria in August 2013. He was, and held captive by militants from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. On September 2, 2014, ISIS released a beheading video, showing one of its members beheading Sotloff.

Mohammed Emwazi was a British Arab believed to be the person seen in several videos produced by the Islamist extremist group ISIS showing the beheadings of a number of captives in 2014 and 2015.

A group of his hostages nicknamed him “John” since he was part of a four-person terrorist cell with English accents whom they called “The Beatles”; the press later began calling him “Jihadi John.”

On 12 November 2015, U.S. officials reported that Emwazi had been hit by a drone strike in Raqqa, Syria. His death was confirmed by ISIS in January 2016

