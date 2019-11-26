South Florida man charged after attempting to contact ISIS for terror plot

Authorities in Miami are reporting that they have arrested a 23-year-old man after an investigation found that he attempted to contact members of ISIS to commit an act of terror on his behalf.

The FBI began investigating the suspect Salman Rashid, in April of 2018 after he made several public Facebook post advocating for the establishment of Islamic Law.

According to the report, Rashid solicited a source to contact members of ISIS to commit an act of terror that he wanted to occur in May of this year. An FBI informant then made themselves out to be a member of ISIS to which Rashid told them that the attack could take place at a religious building or a night club.

As Rashid continued to communicate with the informant, he then requested that the informant commit attacks on both the Dean of Miami-Dade College and the Dean of Broward College as Rashid had been suspended or expelled from both schools.

Rashid was arrested and has since appeared in court Monday, where he was charged with soliciting another person to commit a crime of violence.