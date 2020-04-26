South Florida Man “Having a Bad Day at Work” Calls in Bomb Threat

A South Florida man who was having a bad day at work decided to phone in a bomb threat so he could get out of it, says the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials arrested 36-year-old Richard Hamilton of Miramar last Thursday and charged him with making a false report of a bomb.

According to a probable cause affidavit, he was working with a construction crew at Wellington’s water treatment center at about 7 a.m. when deputies arrived to investigate a bomb threat.

Deputies say Hamilton made the 911 call from his cellphone, prompting an evacuation of the water treatment facility building.

Initially, Hamilton told deputies he lost his phone, but later “took full responsibility for making the bomb threat call,” the affidavit states.

“Richard stated that there was no bomb and that he made the threats after having a bad day and wanting to get out of work,” the affidavit continues.

Palm Beach County jail records show that Hamilton was released from jail on Friday on a $10,000 bond.