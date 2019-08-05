South Florida Pipe Bomb mailer sentenced to 20 years in prison

The Florida man who admitted to sending pipe bombs to several Democratic politicians and CNN has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Cesar Sayoc was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff Monday after pleading guilty to explosives charges.

Sayoc mailed 16 inoperative pipe bombs to targeted politicians and just before the 2018 midterm elections.

Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, actor Robert De Niro were among those who received packages from Sayoc.

Sayoc says he only mailed the pipe bombs as a scare tactic and never intended to cause harm to anyone. He also apologized to his victims saying he is “so very sorry for what I did.”