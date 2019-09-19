South Florida Teacher Guilty of Selling Drugs to Students

A 37-year-old South Florida teacher has been found guilty of selling illegal drugs to two students at the middle school where she taught.

According to prosecutors, Maria Otilia Rivera could face up to 35 years in prison when she is sentenced on October 16.

A Hendry County Sheriff’s Office investigation that began two years ago found that Rivera sold drugs to two girls who were then ages 12 and 14.

Investigators say she took the girls off campus and showed them how to prepare and ingest the drugs.

The report adds that on another occasion, Rivera took money from a student and promised to give that student drugs the following day.

Rivera has been allowed to remain free until her sentencing.