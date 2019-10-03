South Florida turtle dies after eating 104 pieces of plastic

A reminder to Floridians to think of the turtles!

Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton posted a photo on Facebook Tuesday showing a tiny turtle that had eaten 104 pieces of plastic and tragically passed away.

In the picture, the small chunks of plastic are lined up next to the turtle.

Gumbo Limbo said this time of year is known as “washback” season, meaning turtles that have ventured out to sea are starting to wash back up along our coast.

The nature center said 100 percent of washback turtles that have plastic in their intestinal tracts don’t survive, like the turtle in the Facebook post.

“This is a sad reminder that we all need to do our part to keep our oceans plastic free,” Gumbo Limbo wrote.