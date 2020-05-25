South Florida under a flood watch through Tuesday morning

A Flood Watch is in effect until Tuesday, 8:00 a.m., according to the U.S. National Weather Service.

The Flood Watch is now in effect for * a portion of South Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Broward, Coastal Collier, Coastal Miami-Dade, Coastal Palm Beach, Far South Miami-Dade, Inland Broward, Inland Collier, Inland Miami-Dade, Inland Palm Beach, Mainland Monroe, Metro Broward, Metro Miami-Dade, and Metro Palm Beach.

There is a tropical disturbance moving in from the south and it will bring in showers and thunderstorms that will produce an average of 3 to 5 inches of rainfall across the watch area with locally higher amounts possible.