Southbound lanes of I-95 shut down in Boynton due to semi truck accident

All southbound lanes of I-95 in Boynton Beach have been shut down due to an accident involving a jackknifed semi truck.

The accident occurred near the Gateway Blvd exit Friday afternoon, and is causing southbound traffic to be backed up for several miles.

It is unclear what caused the accident or whether any of the involved parties are injured.

Crews are currently on the scene working to remove the truck but say it may take some time. Officials are urging drivers who are traveling south on I-95 to exit before Gateway Blvd.