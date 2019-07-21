Southwest Planes Collide on Nashville Tarmac; No Injuries Reported

Officials with Southwest Airlines say that two of their planes collided on the tarmac of Nashville International Airport late Saturday evening.

During push back from the gate, Southwest Flight 1555, which was scheduled to depart for St. Louis, clipped the wing of Southwest Flight 4580, which was about to take off to Atlanta.

After the incident, both aircrafts returned to the gate and were taken out of service for evaluation.

Airline officials said no injuries were reported as a result of Saturday night’s collision.

The flights were moved to other planes to continue on to the scheduled destinations.

The FAA is investigating the collision.