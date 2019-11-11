SpaceX Launch Today at Kennedy Space Center Will Further Connect the World

Conditions are 80% go for this morning’s launch set for 9:51 a.m. EST at Kennedy Space Center.
SpaceX is planning to send 60 Starlink satellites into space to increase high-speed internet connectivity for people around the globe.
It will be the company’s heaviest payload ever, and it also marks the first time SpaceX has used a rocket booster four times.

The launch will mark the first time SpaceX reuses a nose cone, as well. Weather permitting, the rocket will blast off sometime during the eleven minute launch window.

