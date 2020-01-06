SpaceX Plans First Launch of 2020 Backed by Space Force

There’s a good chance SpaceX will have its first rocket launch of the year tonight.

The historic SpaceX rocket launch will be the first backed by the US Space Force.

SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket as conditions at Cape Canaveral in Florida are 90-percent Go.

The rocket will carry 60 communication satellites meant to help one day bring broadband internet connection to every corner of the world.

President Trump created the sixth branch of the military last month when he signed the 2020 defense bill.

The Air Force’s 45th Space Wing will track the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket and ensure its safety.

It looks like there will be a little bit of Star Trek in America’s new Space Force.

The 14th Air Force unit is being transferred to Space Force, where it will be renamed Space Operations Command.

Its acronym will be SPOC, which sounds like a nod to the iconic character from the original TV space drama.

It could be argued the name change is only logical.

The liftoff can be watched live through a SpaceX webcast beginning shortly before the launch window opens at 6:19 p.m. EST Monday from Cape Canaveral’s Complex 40 launch pad.

It will mark the first launch in a packed slate of missions from Cape Canaveral in 2020, which could see more than 30 launches by SpaceX and United Launch Alliance if schedules hold.

The mission will mark the 78th flight of a Falcon 9 rocket since 2010, and the 81st flight of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 family, which includes three launches by the triple-core Falcon Heavy vehicle.

The upcoming launch, the third of its kind for the SpaceX Starlink program, will bring to 180 the number of satellites that so far make up the constellation of small satellites that promise to beam high-speed internet access to every corner of the globe.

In this video Engineering Today will discuss the next two launches by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. One will try to keep SpaceX Starlink’s satellites from blocking the stars and another will be SpaceX crew Dragon test.