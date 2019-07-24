SpaceX rocket to carry green slime as 3 asteroids pass near Earth

A lot of space news is happening today!

NASA says three asteroids will pass close to Earth this Wednesday.

The largest of the space rocks, called 2019 OD, is nearly 400 feet wide and traveling at more than 42-thousand miles per hour.

It should miss the planet by about 220-thousand miles.

The second rock will be further out, missing Earth by nearly three million miles.

The final asteroid will come as close as 600-thousand miles away.

But wait there is more!

NASA forecasters are watching to see if the weather will cooperate for Wednesday evening’s planned launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral.

The mission to resupply the International Space Station is scheduled to lift off at 6:24 p.m., EST.

SpaceX says the mission will mark the first time a Dragon cargo capsule will have been flown three times.

It was previously used in 2015 and 2017.

In an effort to promote STEM education, the rocket will be carrying a load of Nickelodeon’s famous green slime.

Adidas is also sending up a soccer ball to study its behavior in microgravity.