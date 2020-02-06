Speaker Pelosi Explains Why She Ripped up Trump’s SOTU Speech

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Trump treated the State of the Union address like a reality TV show.

Talking to reporters at the Capitol, Pelosi said Trump’s speech was riddled with falsehoods and had no connection to reality.

She argued that Trump’s claim of inheriting a mess was wrong and pointed out that unemployment under the Obama administration was cut in half from 10 to 5% and the Dow Jones industrial average has gained about 45 percent since Trump was sworn in nearly three years ago. The Dow was up about 53 percent at this point in Obama’s presidency and a whopping 57 percent in Clinton’s early years in office.

Pelosi insisted that Trump inherited a strong and growing economy from President Obama.

She also said it was inappropriate for law makers to chant “Four more years” on the floor of the hallowed chamber of the House of Representatives.

Pelosi ripped up Trump’s speech when he was finished on Tuesday night.

Florida congressman Matt Gaetz says he’s filing ethics charges against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for ripping up the President’s State of the Union speech.

Gaetz says he’s joining two other Republicans in filing charges with the House Ethics Committee. Gaetz said Pelosi disgraced the House of Representatives, “embarrassed our country” and destroyed official records.

I will be filing charges against @SpeakerPelosi in the House Ethics Committee. She disgraced the House of Representatives. She embarrassed our country. The rules of the House do not permit a little temper tantrum just because you don't like what President @realDonaldTrump says. pic.twitter.com/3sJ6AFJdQ5 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) February 6, 2020

Today Pelosi said that she feels very liberated and said there is no such thing as an “eternal animosity” and vowed that we will have a new president next year.

Pelose ended with, “He shredded the truth in his speech, he has shredded the constitution in his conduct so I shredded his speech.”