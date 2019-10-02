Speaker Pelosi: We Want to Work With Trump on USMCA, Infrastructure and Drug Prices

At the same time Democrats are targeting President Trump with an impeachment inquiry, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that

they also want to work with the president to get some important things done for the American people.

Pelosi says that democrats want to work with President Trump on the USMCA trade deal between the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Also, she says she wants to pass an infrastructure bill and work on lowering the cost of prescription drugs.

Pelosi called the impeachment inquiry necessary to uphold the constitution.