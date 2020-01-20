"Speechless": Dan + Shay to perform at Super Bowl pregame show

ABC/Mitch Haaseth

ABC/Mitch HaasethFox has unveiled its lineup for the 2020 Super Bowl pregame show, and a breakthrough country act is included. Dan + Shay will participate in the pregame show taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, bringing their crossover hit "Tequila" to the masses.

The duo shared their excitement on social media. "Super bowl weekend is shaping up to be a dream. Excited to announce that we’ll be performing during the official @nfl pregame show. Don't miss it," they write on Twitter alongside a heart-eyed emoji.

The show will feature additional performances by Demi Lovato, who will sing the national anthem during the Super Bowl, while Yolanda Adams is set to perform "America the Beautiful." Pitbull and DJ Khaled will also perform. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will team up for the coveted Super Bowl halftime show.



The pregame show airs at 2 p.m. ET on Fox before the San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on February 2.

